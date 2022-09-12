Hundreds Receive Chords And Pins At JCSU Convocation

More than 250 new Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls received their chord and pin Thursday during Freshman convocation, a JCSU tradition that marks the official welcome of new Smithites into the herd.

The featured speaker Steven Boyd ’79, chairman of the Board of Trustees, offered a humbling lesson about hard work, determination and the Smithite spirit.

“One-hundred percent of the baggage you brought in here, you can leave behind you,” he said. “You are here today welcoming a fresh start.”

Boyd detailed his personal journey to success, starting with his childhood. He lived in a single-parent household with six other siblings.

“Your life is divided into two components – the professional and the personal,” he said. “The professional part is the half you don’t have to do alone. Here at JCSU, you have the support of counselors, an academic support team and others to guide you. The personal is the part you have to do alone.”

President Clarence D. Armbrister applauded Boyd for his resilience and persistence in achieving his goals.

“Success is not the result of a spontaneous combustion,” shared Armbrister. “You must set yourself on fire. One of the most common things about successful people is that they take control of their own success, and Chairman Boyd is a great example of that.”

