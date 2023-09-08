Interim Dean Appointed To Charlotte’s College Of Science

Bernadette T. Donovan-Merkert has been named interim dean of the College of Science, one of two colleges created from the reorganization of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, effective immediately. The name of the college is pending final approval from the Board of Trustees.

“This reorganization moves us closer to our goal of serving the Charlotte region and the state of North Carolina as a top-tier research university by allowing the two distinct colleges to become more focused in their areas of expertise,” said Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jennifer Troyer. “Bernadette’s leadership over the past several months as interim divisional dean for the departments that now comprise the College of Science has been critical to the success of the transition. I know she will continue to help foster success in research and teaching within these departments.”

The new college comprises four science and math departments: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physics and Optical Science.

