International Ice Cream Hour At Charlotte June 27

Meet people from around the world, share ideas, play board games, and relax at this summer iteration of the ISSO’s long running “International Coffee Hour” (ICH) event. This summer version of the event combines the normal ICH fun and set up, but swaps coffee for ice cream treats. Join the event, grab a popsicle or ice cream drumstick and enjoy the summer.

Thu, Jun 27, 2024 | 3pm to 5pm

College of Health & Human Services (CHHS) / 8844 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

