Investing In Champions At Queens University Charlotte

Investing in Champions, Queens University of Charlotte’s largest athletic fundraising campaign, kicked off Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 4.



“Our student-athletes are showing up at the highest level inside the classroom, in the community, and competition each and every day,” said Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout. “Your financial support each season directly impacts the lives of our Queens student-athletes. Thank you to everyone who has given in the past and helped us reach this level of success and thank you in advance for your generosity during this year’s campaign.



All funds raised during Investing in Champions will enhance the student-athlete experience at Queens through equipment, nutrition, travel support, professional training, and vital programming needs. This year, the Royals have set an all-around goal of $650,000, split between individual teams and the Royals Club, the University’s fund for athletics’ greatest needs.



With Queens currently in year three of their reclassification process to NCAA Division I, donor support is critical for the Royals to continue competing at the highest level possible. The new landscape of competition requires higher investment from fans and players alike.



Over the next two weeks, student-athletes will compete to see who can bring in the most support for their teams. Visit the Investing in Champions page to learn more and invest in the future of Royals athletics today!

