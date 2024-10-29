Central Piedmont Faculty Provide Hurricane Helene Relief

The devastation left by Hurricane Helene has deeply affected communities across the region. In response, several Central Piedmont faculty members have stepped up to provide critical aid and support.

A Call to Action: Matt Smith’s Relief Efforts

Matthew Smith, associate dean of transportation, faced the storm’s aftermath near his home in Hickory. He, along with neighbors, used chainsaws and equipment to clear trees and debris blocking streets and driveways. But once he realized the full extent of the damage, he knew he had to do more.

Joining Forces: Smith traveled to Boone and partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to further the relief efforts. During one operation, he and fellow volunteers encountered an elderly couple trapped by a mudslide. It took nearly four and a half hours using an excavator and front loader to clear the mud and debris that had enveloped their home.

Restoring Hope: “You have people in absolute dire straits, and then an army of people from all over showed up to help,” Smith shared. “It was humbling and restored your faith in humanity.”

Smith returned to Boone four more times, bringing colleagues from the Transportation Department to assist with ongoing recovery efforts.

Matt Miller’s Innovative Approach

Matt Miller, chair of sustainability technologies, found inspiration to help after seeing the damage at his alma mater, Montreat College. He put his teaching into action by creating and donating mobile solar generators to provide families with a way to charge portable devices and small medical equipment. So far, seven units have been built and donated.

A New Project: After witnessing families tent camping beside the Swannanoa River, surrounded by walls of plastic water bottles, Miller and his class began working on a solar water pump project. The goal is to filter river water to provide clean, drinkable water to those in need.

Community Collaboration

Miller and Smith’s efforts were supported by several colleagues, including Amber and Shawn Dobbins, Chris Facente, Stephen Gerhardt, Brittany Holleran, Jason Johnson, John Monagle, Cory Palmer, and D.I. von Briesen. Chris Facente, the dean of skilled trades and transportation, praised their dedication and initiative.

These efforts showcase Central Piedmont’s commitment to community service and the extraordinary dedication of its faculty to support those in need.

