ESPN Broadcasts From Charlotte’s Campus On SportsCenter Oct 31

ESPN’s afternoon edition of SportsCenter will originate from Charlotte’s campus on Thursday, Oct. 31, with anchor Matt Barrie hosting the 2 p.m. hour in the campus quad between the College of Education and College of Health and Human Services, south of Popp-Martin Student Union.



Barrie, alongside coach Dan Mullen, will also call that evening’s football game between the 49ers and the Tulane Green Wave. Kick off will be at 7:30 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Stadium.



Students, fans, and guests are encouraged to view the show from within the quad and be featured in the background showcasing their best 49er spirit. Members of the 49er cheer squads, Norm the Niner, and the band will also be in attendance.



Pizza will be provided by the Charlotte Athletic Department as well.



With campus still operating on a normal schedule until 2:30, fans coming to view the show should refer to UNC Charlotte’s Parking and Transportation Services for parking accommodations. Game day parking and tailgating begins at 4:30 p.m.



SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship program, is a daily sports news television program offering breaking news, highlights, features and in-depth analysis from award-winning journalists, with multiple live editions airing daily.

