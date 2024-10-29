Charlotte Senior Jojo Lara Roque Recommends Movies At Union Theater

Jojo Lara Roque, a senior who is majoring in English and Spanish, serves as an information specialist for the Popp Martin Student Union. Beyond the desk work, she is tasked by Desmond Brogsdale, assistant director of operations, to offer movie recommendations for the Union Theater. And during October, Lara Roque is in her element.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday, because you can be a different part of yourself and show it off,” Lara Roque said. “It’s not always about being scared; I like what it entails, and how it brings people together.”

The Union Theater is showing “Hocus Pocus” and “Friday the 13th” Thursday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 3 — both recommended by Lara Roque. She believes both films fully embody what Halloween is all about.

“‘Hocus Pocus’ is a can’t-miss classic during the Halloween season,” Lara Roque said. “It’s comedic, but it also has the spooky element, which is what Halloween is really about.”

“Whenever we see ‘Friday the 13th’ on the calendar, we get superstitious,” Lara Roque said. “I wanted to bring that classic movie back to show people where the fear of Friday the 13th comes.”

During Halloween, whether she’s with her friends or going to something solo, Lara Roque loves dressing in costumes and embodying a character. Especially those from the horror genre. Lara Roque is a big horror fan with “Hellraiser,” “Hell House LLC” and “Hereditary” being a few of her favorites.

“I like the unsettling feeling, because it’s more of a subtle horror where you don’t know if you should turn away or continue watching,” Lara Roque said.

Movies have been a major part of Lara Roque’s life since childhood. She was always drawn to movies that may put other kids on edge, with “Coraline” being one of her all time favorites. She comes from a big movie-watching family — though they care more for family movies than thrillers.

“Everybody in my family loves going to the theater,” Lara Roque said. “Whenever we see a new movie that looks interesting, we’re like ‘We have to go to the theater’ and we all set aside an entire day.”

Lara Roque said the decision to come to UNC Charlotte was tough because of the distance from home, as she isn’t a Charlotte native. But ultimately, through campus life and attending volleyball, soccer and football games, she established Charlotte as her home away from home.

“Being here, I feel like I have found a community that shares the same experiences and same life goals as me,” she said. “I really enjoy being here.”

She’s worked at the Popp Martin Student Union since October 2022 and plans to continue until graduation. She didn’t know this reception-type job would include recommending movies, but it’s one of the most fulfilling parts.

“It’s nice when people come up to the desk and ask what’s playing [in Union Theater] and get excited about the movie schedule,” Lara Roque said. “It’s a great feeling to see your input appreciated by the public.”

Today, many essential horror and Halloween movies are available to stream from the comfort of home. So, why should college students expend the effort to watch a movie in the Union Theater? Lara Roque says going to a place tailored for the movie-watching experience is worth it.

“Even if I had a giant TV, I wouldn’t enjoy it as much as being in a theater, surrounded by the sound and feeling like you are a part of the movie,” she said. “That experience is unforgettable.”

MORE >>>