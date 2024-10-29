New Charlotte Initiative Increases Access To Health Services

A new initiative will increase access to clinical services, behavioral health support and health promotion, and education in West Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte’s College of Health and Human Services and the Stratford Richardson YMCA are partnering in this effort to advance health equity efforts and improve health outcomes.

WellWithAll, the purpose-led health and wellness company co-founded and led by Demond Martin ’97, is funding this partnership. The program and research will benefit West Charlotte residents while supporting training for promising graduate students from the University.

Shanti Kulkarni, associate dean for research and graduate studies at the College of Health and Human Services, said, “The goal of the program is to fashion a system of care responsive to the cultural history, strengths and needs of this area.”

Researchers and students from the Department of Epidemiology and Community Health and the School of Social Work within the College of Health and Human Services will work with community experts to identify local health needs, preferences, and care barriers. The data they gather will shape new programming and initiatives designed to improve individual and community health and well-being.

“We believe this will be a transformative public health partnership,” Kulkarni said. “One that will serve as a model for future University-community efforts to advance health equity.”

