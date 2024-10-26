Dasha Kelly Hamilton And Makin’ Cake At Queens University Charlotte

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement

October 25, 2024 7:30 PM

In her show, Makin’ Cake, Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton uses the history of baking to explore race, culture, and class in a refreshing and fun way. It is multimedia storytelling filled with aha-moments and poignant vignettes, and two on-stage bakers serving engaging audiences in a conversation about equity in America. Part history lesson, part social science revelation, Makin’ Cake is a short story about America’s sweet tooth with a cake reception immediately following the performance.

Tickets $20-$35 | $10 Students

MORE >>>