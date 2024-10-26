Queens University’s Cade Hickson Is Turning The World Into His Classroom



Conservation biology major and swimmer Cade Hickson spent the summer of ’24 immersed in the wilds of Wisconsin, diving into aquatic ecology research with a team of experts from the University of Notre Dame Environmental Research Center. He explored plant diversity across lakes, measured lakeshore coverage, and learned how to statistically analyze and present his findings.

The transformative experience led Cade to discover a new path for his future wildlife veterinary work with conservation at its core.

The transformative experience led Cade to discover a new path for his future wildlife veterinary work with conservation at its core.

