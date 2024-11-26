Jamie Pollard-Smith Guides Central Piedmont Scholars In Transformative Initiative

Central Piedmont Community College’s Truist Honors Scholars are committed to growth—academically, personally, and socially. Recently, they participated in a transformative Common Read Engagement Experience, guided by the incredible Jamie Pollard-Smith. This initiative pushed scholars to challenge their perspectives, engage in critical discourse, and explore their place in the broader world.

Meet Jamie Pollard-Smith

Jamie is a full-time writing instructor at Central Piedmont, the 2022-2023 Larry M. Harding Teacher of the Year, and a passionate advocate for creative and critical thinking.

Education: Master of Arts from NYU

Roles: Coordinator for the Honors Scholar Common Read and liaison for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library Community Read

Published Work: Contributor to Literary Mama, Scary Mommy, and Project We Forgot. Explore her writings at unbecoming.co.

he Experience

This year’s Common Read centered on Monica Guzman’s I Never Thought of It That Way, sparking discussions on diverse perspectives and the integration of new ideas. Scholars reflected deeply, examined critical issues, and left with a broader understanding of the world.

