Charlotte Wind Ensemble And Symphonic Band Perform Dec 2
Mon, Dec 02, 2024 | 7:30pm
Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under director Dr. Brian Taylor, and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.
Check out the program for this performance here.