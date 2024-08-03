JCSU Alumnus Art Norman Inducted Into The NABJ Hall Of Fame

Johnson C. Smith University President Valerie Kinloch congratulates JCSU alumnus and TV news legend, Art Norman, as he is inducted into the NABJ Hall of Fame 2024 in Chicago.

Art Norman is a veteran journalist from NBC 5 Chicago and special contributor. (NABJ) National Association of Black Journalists .TV’s Dr. Ian Smith was there, too.

Art Norman holds a BS in Math & Physics from JCSU. He is a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He began his award-winning journalism career in Charlotte as a television engineer at WCCB-TV.

