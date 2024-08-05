Charlotte Dance Star Riley McGowan Back From St. Louis

Senior dance major Riley McGowan received a scholarship to attend the St. Louis Dance Theatre Summer Intensive this summer! ⁠

⁠

“My time spent at the @stldancetheatre summer intensive was such a fulfilling experience” @rileymcgowan shared. “I had the privilege to learn from amazing teachers and artists all while being surrounded by a wonderful cohort of dancers.” ⁠

⁠

Students received full-day, focused training in ballet, jazz, and contemporary techniques, as well as new choreography and company repertoire taught by resident artists and renowned guest faculty. ⁠

⁠

“I want to thank my professor, @dancert8, for introducing me to this intensive and her constant guidance and support,” Riley continued. “The lessons I will take with me from these two weeks have allowed me to evolve my artistry and grow within my technique. I am so appreciative of this experience, the faculty that shared their knowledge, and everyone I had the opportunity to dance with!”

