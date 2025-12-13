JCSU Author Eric Glenn’s Series, The Graham Files, Is Action-Packed And A Dynamic Teaching Tool

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

Johnson C. Smith University alumnus Eric Glenn has launched a bold new literary series, The Graham Files, beginning with Book 1: The Silent Wars, followed by the newly released Book 2, Shattered Mandate.



Blending suspense, history, and social commentary, the series follows main character, Dr. Langston Graham, a JCSU and Howard University graduate who refuses to stand by as the country moves to erase Black history and silence truth.



The protagonist, inspired in part by Glenn himself, grows up in the projects of Trenton, New Jersey, under the guidance of his grandmother, Patty Crocker—a tribute to Glenn’s own grandmother who raised him. In the novel, Dr. Graham becomes a successful AI entrepreneur but is propelled into action as he watches the fictional government dismantle DEI – Diversity Equity and Inclusion – eliminating the Department of Education and removing Black historical artifacts from national museums in the name of “unity.”



To fight back, Dr. Graham hires British operative Jane Monroe, and together they confront these injustices. Graham also creates an underground school called Scholar Forge, where students learn authentic history instead of state-sanctioned narratives.



Glenn says fiction gives him the freedom to confront real problems: “I can address issues directly and tie what’s happening now to what has happened in the past. History repeats—just with different masks.”



Glenn, a longtime educator and former JCSU English major, hopes the series becomes a dynamic teaching tool. He envisions students engaging not only with the action and suspense but also with the historical parallels embedded in the narrative.

“As a teacher, I don’t want to bore students with just facts and figures. I want them to see the real-life patterns,” he said. His upcoming book tours—and his availability through IngramSpark for university adoption—will support professors who wish to use the novels in literature, history, or social justice courses.



Beyond his fiction, Glenn remains deeply committed to service. Through Graham Legacy Publishing, LLC, he develops church curricula, writes educational materials, and mentors young learners. As a father, grandfather, and community leader, he sees storytelling as an extension of his purpose.

“Educate yourself so you can discover who you are,” he tells JCSU students. “Once you know who you are, serve others. When you serve, the opportunities will come.”



The Graham Files: Silent Wars is available on Amazon, and universities and libraries may order through IngramSpark. The Graham Files: Shattered Mandates, is out now, with five books planned for the full series.

MORE >>>

