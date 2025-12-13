Friday, December 12, 2025
View The Central Piedmont Commencement Ceremony Live Stream Dec. 16

It’s almost time for the Central Piedmont December commencement ceremony. Join in the celebration of all of the graduates and hear from student speaker Kristen Alvarado-Sorto. 

Event details:  

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16 
  • Time: 10 a.m. 
  • Location: Bojangles Coliseum 

What to know:  

  • Can’t make it in-person? View the live stream on YouTube 
  • Review the bag policy for Bojangles Coliseum before you arrive 

Join in to celebrate this milestone with classmates, family, and friends! 

