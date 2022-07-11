JCSU Computer Science Professor Chosen For International Conference In Italy

Dr. Ying Bai, professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Johnson C. Smith University, is headed to Sorrento, Italy to present a paper at the 2022 SPEEDAM conference, an international conference focusing on power electronics, electrical drives, automation and motion. “Dr. Bai is a dedicated teacher and a very productive scholar and author,” said Dr. Vijaya Gompa, dean of the College of STEM. “Since 2003, he has presented and published more than 65 papers, including international journal and conference papers. He represents JCSU very well and brought positive attention and visibility to us.”

MORE …