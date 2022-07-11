Davidson College Athlete Selected To New Zealand’s Senior National Team

Sam Mennenga of the Davidson men’s basketball team has been selected to play for New Zealand’s Senior National Team, as announced over the weekend. Mennenga and his teammates will begin Group “D” Play Wednesday at 11 AM (Local) / 12 AM (EDT) against India in the FIBA Asia Cup 2022, taking place July 12-24 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The four-team group also includes Lebanon and Philippines, which New Zealand will play Friday and Sunday, respectively. “This is an incredible opportunity for Sam to compete against some of the best players in the world,” commented Davidson head coach Matt McKillop.

