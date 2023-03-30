JCSU Concert Choir Performs With Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Johnson C. Smith University’s Concert Choir and drumline, Funk Phi MOB, performed alongside the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on Tuesday night in Brayboy Gymnasium.

“This is the first time in 13 years that the symphony has performed here at JCSU,” said Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Conductor Christopher James Lee.

More than 70 attendees packed the bleachers for the performance. Lee collaborated with Dr. Shawn-Allyce White, JCSU’s professor of Music, director of Choral Activities and University soloist, to select pieces that would appeal to a diverse audience of listeners.

The dual performance is CSO’s effort to diversify its audience and increase accessibility to orchestral music.

