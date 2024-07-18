JCSU Dancers Perform In New York City This Summer

By DR. CHERYL BRAYBOY

Every dancer dreams of leaping across the big stage in New York City. Imagine executing a Pas de deux in the Big Apple, whereby each dancer in the pair displays individual choreography before the two take flight in unison on stage. During the summer of 2024, that dream of a big stage performance in the City that Never Sleeps became a dream-come-true for seven dancers and their professor from Johnson C. Smith University.

JCSU junior, Kennedy Meador describes the extraordinary experience.

“Dancing in New York alongside my peers was an amazing experience! We all connected to the theme of the dance in our own ways, and it was truly fascinating to see us come together to tell one story on stage. I felt such a belonging in NYC, being surrounded by so much art and culture.”

Professor Jaclyn O’Toole led the charge to take the JCSU dancers to New York City for the White Wave Dance Festival held at the Mark Morris Center for Dance. Professor Ashley Martin helped guide the group, as well. It all happened on June 28th, 2024, one of the most exciting days in the dancers’ lives.

According to Dr. O’Toole, “the dancers range from freshmen to seniors, and they are all unique in their personal experiences, identities, and how they emotionally connect to the piece.”

The original piece the group performed is titled Dys. Dys is short for “Dysfunction.” The dance references a brand of dysfunction that can happen in families, particularly during times of death and grief. In this case, O’Toole explained, “Dys is a movement interpretation of a glimpse into a family mourning the loss of a loved one, and the outside elements that complicate closure. The splitting and sharing of finances and physical items after a family member has passed can create dysfunctional tension, coupled with abrupt emotions.”

The JCSU dancers brought the complexity of this family dynamic to life on stage with a combination of heart-felt and disciplined movements. “Dancers on stage use linear movement, floor work and unison phrases to represent the stages of grief as well as monetary distractions.”

The performance is both specific and universal in the story it tells. It is a story of human frailty and illuminates the fractures that naturally can arise when pain is too much. It is a story that embodies what O’Toole calls “the dark side of loss, and the selfishness that tends to emerge.” The piece is beautiful, at times frenetic, and sublime. Zuri Presswood, a JCSU senior recognized the experience as a rare opportunity to travel, bond, and perform in the Big Apple.

“The opportunity served as a glimpse into what our future could look like as professional artists. To dance on stage in a city that has such a high caliber of performing arts allowed us to see ourselves in positions we’ve always aspired to be in.”

O’Toole applied for the Brooklyn-based White Wave Dance Festival in December and received the acceptance letter in February. The students rehearsed the nine-minute piece from March to June, a short timespan for such a long and complicated contemporary dance story. From the vantage point of their fearless leader, the JCSU students rose to the occasion!

The mission of the occasion, according to the White Wave Dance Festival website was “to be a potent stimulus for change and [foster] the expansion of the dance and arts world through dance performances, classes, residences, and education.” The Festival also functioned to prove Shakespeare was correct, “All the world’s a stage.” Granting JCSU students access to this international stage was a timeless gift that began with one act of courage.

JCSU Student & Faculty Participants

Jaivyn Beauford (Sophomore)

Zaria Dawson (Senior)(just graduated)

Aliyah Thompson (Senior) (just graduated)

Kennedy Meador (Junior)

John Fortune II (Senior)

Zuri Presswood (Senior)

Savior Spruill (Sophomore)

Professor Jaclyn O’Toole

Professor Ashley Martin

