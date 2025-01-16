JCSU Veterans And Military Affairs Experiences Growth And Transformation

BY BRIONA MUINZ

Since early August, the Johnson C. Smith University Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, under the direction of Dr. Cheryl Harris Curtis, has undergone a remarkable transformation, experiencing exponential growth and significant changes. One significant change was the hiring of Veterans Services Coordinator Rikketta Franklin, M.Ed., on Aug. 19, 2024. After Franklin’s position, an additional four were granted through the Veterans Administration (VA). The department scaled from a single person to a team of six within one semester.

One of the most exciting developments has been the revival of JCSU’s Student Veterans of America (SVA) – an organization essential to student veterans’ transition into academic life. With more veterans seeking the department’s assistance and the recent series of renovations to the Robert L. Albright building to enhance the physical space, the department is evolving its ability to meet the unique needs of our community.

What began as a small team with limited resources, often juggling multiple roles, has now expanded to a unit capable of serving more veterans and students than ever before. This allows the department to focus more strategically on its mission. The new desk clerk positions, funded by the VA, are designed to address specific needs within the department. Each desk clerk is assigned a specialty that aligns with their unique strengths, experiences, interests and major. The department now has a programs specialist, resource specialist, marketing specialist and implementation specialist. With the addition of new specialized roles, team members are also gaining invaluable experiential knowledge. Interns will face day-to-day challenges and gain insight into how to facilitate positive change in a busy department.

As the department grew, so did the need for a more functional, comfortable and efficient workspace. The redesigned office layout incorporates new furniture, collaborative spaces and a dedicated office space for community partners. These spaces include open areas, flexible seating arrangements, height-adjustable desks and a study room, allowing students to tailor their surroundings to their specific needs. Whether the student is studying alone or collaborating, the Veterans Resource Center has something for everyone!

The revival of SVA is a key step in ensuring that the department remains a hub for veterans. The SVA offers student veterans, spouses and dependents the opportunity to connect, share experiences and find support among peers who understand their unique challenges. As the SVA is reintroduced, it is eager to build stronger relationships with local organizations, engage in community outreach and provide an avenue for student veterans to not only succeed academically but also thrive personally.

Briona Muniz is an Airforce Veteran and sophomore Business Administration major.

