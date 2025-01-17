Charlotte’s National Society of Black Engineers Seeks Help For National Conference

Help send members of Charlotte’s National Society of Black Engineers to the NSBE 51st annual convention in Chicago, Illinois. The event presents opportunities for students to network with industry professionals, develop skills in workshops and take advantage of impactful resources.

“I got involved with NSBE because I wanted to work on being more collaborative, grow personally and learn leadership skills, setting an example to the newcomers of NSBE before I graduate,” said David Joseph.

UNC Charlotte’s chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, UNC Charlotte NSBE, participates in the NSBE National Conference as a means of networking and professional development. It provides a plethora of opportunities for students, including a two-day career fair with over four hundred employers, skill development workshops with industry professionals, and networking events with impactful resources to take advantage of. As a result of attending the conference, many students received internships and full-time job opportunities.

This year, NSBE’s National Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois – and we need your help to get there! We are raising funds to cover the cost of lodging during the Conference, travel to and from Chicago, and meals during the Convention. Below is the general breakdown of how the total funds donated will be divided.

