Charlotte Track And Field At The Virginia Tech Invitational Jan 17

Charlotte Track and Field heads to Blacksburg, Va. tomorrow, January 17, through Saturday for their first meet of the new semester, the Virginia Tech Invitational.

DATE AND LOCATION

Friday, Jan. 17 – Saturday, Jan. 18

Rector Field House | Blacksburg, Va.

LAST TIME OUT

Last time Charlotte Track and Field competed was Dec. 8, at the JDL Early Bird Invitational. The Niners sent a total of 35 athletes to compete in 11 different events, 10 of which Charlotte placed in. Four Niners also entered/improved their records in Charlotte’s Top 10 All Time Indoor Performances list.

JaNeya Hammond, W60m Hurdles – 8.59 seconds (9th all-time)

Chaunesse Barringer, Long Jump – 19’5.5 (5.93m) (6th all-time)

Joyasia Smith, 60m – 7.33 (improved her time at 2nd all-time)

Sidney Littlejohn, M60m Hurdles – 8.02 (T10th all-time)

SCHEDULE AND LIVE RESULTS

Live Results Link

Charlotte Schedule

Track Events (Women’s)

Women’s 1 Mile (Unseeded) – Friday, 4:00 pm

Women’s 3000m (Unseeded) – Friday, 4:30 pm

Women’s 3000m – Friday, 4:45 pm

Women’s 1000m – Friday, 5:20 pm

Women’s 1 Mile – Friday, 5:40 pm

Women’s 60mH – Friday, 6:20 pm

Women’s 300m – Friday, 7:10 pm

Women’s 800m – Saturday, 2:55 pm

Women’s 200m – Saturday, 3:25 pm

Women’s 4x400m relay – Saturday, 4:10 pm

Field Events (Women’s)

Women’s Pole Vault (Unseeded) – Friday, 3:30 pm

Women’s Long Jump – Friday, 5:00 pm

Women’s Weight Throw – Friday, 5:00 pm

Women’s High Jump – Saturday, 11:00 am

Women’s Pole Vault – Saturday, 11:00 am

Women’s Triple Jump – Saturday, 12:00 pm

Women’s Shot Put – Saturday, 12:00 pm

Track Events (Men’s)

Men’s 1000m – Friday, 5:30 pm

Men’s 60mH Prelims – Friday, 6:35 pm

Men’s 60m Prelims – Friday, 7:00 pm

Men’s 300m – Friday, 7:20 pm

Men’s 300m (Unseeded) – Friday, 8:35 pm

Men’s 400m – Saturday, 2:25 pm

Men’s 800m – Saturday, 3:10 pm

Men’s 200m – Saturday, 3:50 pm

Men’s 4×400 Relay – Saturday – 4:25 pm

Field Events (Men’s)

Men’s Pole Vault (Unseeded) – Friday, 7:00 pm

Men’s Long Jump – Friday, 7:00 pm

Men’s Weight Throw – Friday, 7:00 pm

Men’s High Jump – Saturday, 1:30 pm

Men’s Triple Jump – Saturday, 2:00 pm

Men’s Shot Put – Saturday, 2:00 pm

