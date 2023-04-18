JCSU Doubles Winnings In Home Depot Retool Your School Competition

Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members of Johnson C. Smith University once again secured a win in the annual Home Depot Retool Your School contest, placing third in the 2023 competition.

JCSU more than doubled its winnings from the prior year. Home Depot presented the award, which totaled $80,000, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at an awards ceremony in Atlanta. Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Davida Haywood, Director of Student Life Anthony Brown and Assistant Director of Marketing in the University Communications and Marketing Department Khyla Dixon accepted the award on behalf of the University.

“The celebration is not just for one person, but it’s for everyone who participated and helped Johnson C. Smith University get to the top, stay at the top and now receive this award,” said Anthony Brown, director of Student Life at JCSU. “So, thank you to every alumni, faculty, staff, family members, supports and, most importantly, our students who never wavered during this process, but endured until the end.”

