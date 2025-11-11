In A Stunning Season, JCSU Football Is Set To Bring Home A CIAA Championship

The stage is set for an historic finish to the 2025 CIAA Football season as No. 1 seed Virginia Union University and No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith University prepare to meet in the 55th CIAA Football Championship on Saturday, November 15 at Durham County Memorial Stadium, marking the first CIAA Football title game played in Durham since 2015.

Virginia Union enters as the two-time defending CIAA Champion, unbeaten in conference play and riding a seven-game win streak. The Panthers return to the championship stage with a chance to complete a rare three-peat and further solidify one of the most dominant modern runs in CIAA football history.

Johnson C. Smith arrives in Durham for its first CIAA Championship appearance since 1972; ending a 53-year drought between title game trips. The Golden Bulls closed the regular season at 9-1 overall and earned their spot with a 26–21 win over Livingstone College, completing one of the most dramatic program turnarounds the CIAA has seen in decades.

The two teams met earlier this season in Richmond, where Virginia Union earned a 28–10 victory.

On November 15, everything resets, and everything is at stake.

This year’s title game is bigger than a rematch. It is legacy versus resurgence. Virginia Union arrives with the experience of a champion and the confidence of a program that knows how to finish seasons, not just start them. The Panthers are built on a powerful rushing attack, a steady quarterback presence, and a return game that can change momentum, or the scoreboard, in a single touch.

Johnson C. Smith counters with one of the most balanced and explosive offenses in the CIAA, led by a precision-driven quarterback, a physical run game, and a receiving duo that has stretched defenses all season long. The Golden Bulls did not stumble into Durham. They forced their way back into a moment their alumni have not seen in more than five decades.

Special teams could decide it all. Virginia Union’s Zyaire Tart and Johnson C. Smith’s Isaiah Perry are two of the most dangerous returners in Division II, the kind of players who make coaches hold their breath, and fans rise before the ball is even caught.

If Virginia Union wins, the Panthers claim a third straight title and carve their place among the CIAA’s historic dynasties.

If Johnson C. Smith wins, the Golden Bulls complete one of the most meaningful championship returns the conference has ever witnessed.

Seasons bring records. Championships bring meaning. This one will deliver both.

“This championship represents more than a title; it represents history, community, and the excellence of our student-athletes on and off the field,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “To see Virginia Union competing for a third straight championship and Johnson C. Smith returning to this stage after more than 50 years is a powerful reminder of what makes CIAA football so special. The energy in Durham will reflect the pride of our institutions, our alumni, and our HBCU legacy.”