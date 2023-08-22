JCSU Hires Six Success Coaches To Increase Student Sense Of Belonging

Dr. Angela White, dean of College University and Student Success, hopes to make Johnson C. Smith University a model for holistic, coordinated student care at an HBCU.

In order to accomplish that goal, she has instituted two initiatives that will work hand-in-hand to address student needs both inside and outside of the classroom.

“We have an opportunity to really increase our students’ sense of belonging, which we know is one of the key factors to retaining students,” she said. “Our students come to this institution because they want to maintain the same family feel they have in the communities they’ve come from. We have an opportunity to be an extension of those communities through our student success coach and BullsNav initiatives.”

