Charlotte Research Continues To Excel On Chancellor Sharon Gaber’s Watch

Research activity at UNC Charlotte reached record-breaking heights in 2022-23 with new awards totaling $73.2 million, while expenditures topped an all-time high of $55.2 million. These achievements represent growth of 27.7% and 18.7%, respectively, over last year.

The University’s progress reflects purposeful steps taken by the Division of Research to realize a priority outlined in the University’s 10-year strategic plan, “Shaping What’s Next,” for UNC Charlotte to achieve national prominence as a top-tier research university. Along with making noteworthy strides toward increasing research awards and expenditures, UNC Charlotte is investing vigorously in its infrastructure to support new and existing research and creative activity, and the recruitment and retention of world-class faculty, staff and students.

