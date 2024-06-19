JCSU Hires Volleyball Coach Da’Nesha Miller—Builder Of Skilled Athletes

After conducting a national search, Johnson C. Smith University Director of Athletics Dr. Denisha Hendricks has named Da’Nesha Miller the new women’s volleyball head coach. Miller brings a wealth of experience, determination, and enthusiasm to the role, underpinned by a solid six-year background in coaching and a history of building athletes with character and skill.

In her most recent position as an assistant coach at Fayetteville State University (FSU), Coach Miller played a pivotal role in the team’s daily operations. She was instrumental in recruiting, planning and executing practices, analyzing video and scouting opponents, coordinating team travel and game-day operations, and ensuring adherence to NCAA Division II and CIAA compliance rules. Miller also had primary responsibility for the team’s academic support services. Under her guidance, FSU was the 2022 Southern Division Champion, and she mentored multiple players who earned CIAA post-season accolades.

In 2020, Miller joined her alma mater, Hilton Head Island High School, as an assistant coach. Her college volleyball was on pause due to COVID-19. That year, the team won the AAAA State Championship, with four players earning NFHS post-season accolades. This was only the second state championship in the school’s history – Miller played on the team that won the first! Miller’s role as head coach of Carolina Advantage Volleyball Club’s 17s Team in 2022 further showcased her coaching prowess. She led the team to notable finishes, including first place in Silver at the Charlotte AAU tournament and first place in Gold at the SC Grand Prix. Under her leadership, the team earned the distinction of qualifying for AAU Nationals.

Coach Miller’s coaching journey began while she was still in college. In 2018 and 2019, Miller was the head coach of Shockwave Volleyball Club’s 15s and 17s teams, where she developed and implemented comprehensive training programs, led practices, and fostered a positive team atmosphere. Her efforts bore fruit as the teams achieved impressive finishes, including second place in Gold at the Carilion New Year’s Classic and Mizuno Capitol Hill tournaments.

A standout student-athlete herself, Miller’s accolades include being a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year, captain of the 2019 and 2021CIAA Volleyball Championship teams, and member of the 2019 CIAA Track and Field Championship team. She made the CIAA Volleyball All-Conference First Team each year she played and was the 2019 & 2021 CIAA Volleyball Tournament MVP and 2021 Fayetteville State University Student-Athlete of the Year. In 2019 and 2021, Miller finished in the top eight nationally for Division II Triple-Doubles (kills, assists, blocks/digs).

Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Organismal Biology and is completing her Master of Business Administration with a focus on Healthcare Management. With her extensive experience, passion for the sport, and commitment to student-athlete development, Coach Da’Nesha Miller is set to make a significant impact at Johnson C. Smith University. The Golden Bulls community eagerly anticipates the growth and success of the volleyball program under her leadership.

