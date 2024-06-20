Stephanie Norander Is The Future Of Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program

Stephanie Norander, a professor in the Communications Studies Department, is the inaugural associate faculty director for the Levine Scholars Program.

Norander has served as associate chair of communication studies, executive director of the Communication Across the Curriculum program in the Office of Undergraduate Education and in faculty fellow positions for the dean and provost.

Heather Smith, LSP faculty director, noted Norander “brings a wealth of experience in program building, professional development programming and student-centered mentorship, and we have no doubt she will make lasting contributions to the strong future of the Levine Scholars Program.”

Previously, the program employed a part-time faculty fellow to support civic engagement, research and global initiatives. The associate faculty director will ensure that scholars have the skills and knowledge they need upon graduation to be competitive applicants to graduate programs, professional roles, competitive fellowships and more. Additionally, this position will lead in building relationships with pre-professional internship and research partners on campus, across the Charlotte region and beyond.

MORE >>>