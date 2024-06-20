Creative Conflict Resolution Virtual Event At Charlotte July 10
Virtual Event
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm
This course will help participants develop a positive approach to conflict resolution by gaining an understanding of how conflict affects individuals and teams in the workplace. Participants will examine their own approach to dealing with conflict at work and will be introduced to, and assisted in the development of alternative strategies.
What participants will learn:
- Explore sources of conflict
- Recognize the positive and negative effects of conflict
- Examine individual approaches to conflict
- Implement strategies to develop creative solutions to resolve conflict
https://professional.charlotte.edu/charlottewebinarseries/conflict-resolution