Creative Conflict Resolution Virtual Event At Charlotte July 10

Virtual Event

Wed, Jul 10, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm

This course will help participants develop a positive approach to conflict resolution by gaining an understanding of how conflict affects individuals and teams in the workplace. Participants will examine their own approach to dealing with conflict at work and will be introduced to, and assisted in the development of alternative strategies.

What participants will learn:

Explore sources of conflict

Recognize the positive and negative effects of conflict

Examine individual approaches to conflict

Implement strategies to develop creative solutions to resolve conflict

https://professional.charlotte.edu/charlottewebinarseries/conflict-resolution

