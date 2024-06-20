Charlotte Tennis Coach Anthony Davison Awarded Coach Of The Year

Charlotte 49ers women’s tennis head coach Anthony Davison was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Wilson Coach of the Year for the Carolina Region, the ITA announced on Wednesday (June 12).



“I’m extremely humbled to be recognized for this award,” Davison said. “The Carolina Region is the strongest in college tennis and is home to some of the best coaches in the country. While I feel that several of those leaders deserve this award more than me, I am grateful to the people who voted. I believe this award is for the past six years of hard work, not just 2024. Thanks to all the players and staff who have been on this journey as it would not have been possible without each of them.”

Charlotte women’s tennis has reached new heights under Anthony Davison, winning at least 19 matches in every season he’s led his alma mater (outside of the shortened 2020 season). The Niners have become mainstays in the ITA computerized rankings in the last four seasons, spending every week with a number beside their name when the computerized rankings have been used in each of the last three seasons.



CLT received its first year-end ranking from the ITA after the 2021 season and has been ranked at the end of the year in each of the three seasons after that, peaking at No. 40 last year and coming in at No. 47 this year for three consecutive seasons in the top 50. The 2022-23 squad last year not only finished with Charlotte’s highest year-end ranking in program history but also reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Charlotte finished last year with a season-best regional ranking of No. 6 in the stacked Carolina Region and equaled that mark again this year.



Davison has also led individual players into the ITA rankings, having Lucia Quiterio and Ares Teixido Garcia ranked No. 78 by the ITA in the year-end rankings this year to make it a pair of doubles partners ranked at the season’s end after Quiterio and Margaux Maquet finished the 2022 season ranked No. 37. Ruxi Schech has also been featured in the year-end rankings as a singles player, coming in at No. 119 in 2021 for Charlotte’s only year-end singles ranking in program history.



Earlier this season, Davison won his 100th career match as Charlotte’s head coach, becoming the third coach in program history to reach the triple-digit mark and the fastest to do so. Davison has a .725 overall winning percentage leading the Green and White with an astounding 62-5 mark (.925) when playing at home, never losing more than two home contests in a single season.



Davison has led the Niners to a selection in the ITA Kickoff Weekend each of the last three seasons, putting CLT among the best of the best in the premier spring indoor tennis tournament.

