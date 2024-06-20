Coalesce Dance Gala At Central Piedmont June 21

Central Piedmont’s New Theater

June 21, 2024 7:00 PM

Coalesce is a student choreography gala created by the dancers of Steps N Motion’s pre-professional company, Steps To Pro. This show captures how the dancers in Steps To Pro have the ability to work together in order to execute a show that serves to capture the beauty of dance and collaboration. It demonstrates that in dance, and in life, it is not only about the task at hand, but the process in which the task is achieved. This show is an opportunity to portray love for dance, and love to work together to produce the best show for an audience. A celebration of collaboration and creativity. Attendees are encouraged to coalesce and take up opportunities to collaborate.

MORE >>>