JCSU Names Athletes To Enter 2024 Athletics Hall Of Fame

Johnson C. Smith University Department of Athletics has announced the newest members of the JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The Class of 2024 features the following inductees: Ronnie Armstrong (Football), Rochelle Bodie (Basketball), Leford Green (Track & Field), Anthony Holloman (Football), Kristene Kelly (Meritorious Service), Carl Lyles (Football), Roosevelt McGruder (Basketball), LaTondra Morrow (Track & Field/Basketball), Benard Parker (Football) and Joi Surratt (Basketball).

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. in the Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium. The event will begin with a social hour, followed by a dinner and ceremony.



Tickets for the induction ceremony are available for $50 per person.



The class will be recognized during the football game against Lincoln (Pa.) University on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 1 p.m.



The JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame honors individuals who have earned outstanding athletic achievements or made substantial contributions to the University.

