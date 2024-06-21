Charlotte Sponsors Exceptional Women For The ISEF

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s premier high school science competition, attracts over 1,600 young innovators from 67 countries. It offers participants recognition and access to $9 million in scholarships and entry into America’s top universities.

This year, the Center for STEM Education at UNC Charlotte supported two standout young women, Angelina Quan and Maya Caver, to represent the Charlotte region at ISEF in Los Angeles. Quan and Caver were selected for their exceptional achievements at the regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Selection for ISEF is rigorous, according to David Pugalee, CSTEM director, and Alissa Wickliff, associate director. It involves a comprehensive review by a panel of experts, including UNC Charlotte faculty and industry professionals, who assess each participant’s research and presentation skills. The top two students receive full support to attend ISEF.

Caver, a rising senior at J.M. Robinson High School, conducted research under the guidance of Jordan Poler, professor of chemistry. Her project developed innovative filters to tackle water contamination.

Quan, who recently graduated from Charlotte Country Day, collaborated with Yongge Wang, professor of software and information systems, toward the development of LUMEN, a novel set of algorithms compiled into efficient and transparent zk-SNARKs to improve cryptocurrency Ethereum’s security and transparency. Quan earned third place in the math category at ISEF and a $1,000 award.

“Dr. Wang’s mentorship has been instrumental in the development and success of my cryptography research project,” said Quan. “His deep expertise and unwavering support have not only guided me through the complexities of the subject but inspired me to push the boundaries of what is possible in this field.’”

Caver and Quan’s success underscores their potential as future leaders in STEM and inspires other young women pursuing careers in science.

