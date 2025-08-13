JCSU Launches Bold “Better Together” Campaign

Rooted in legacy. Driven by purpose. Fueled by possibility. Since 1867, Johnson C. Smith University has been a beacon of excellence and resilience. As we approach 160 years of impact, we’re launching the Better Together Campaign — a bold effort to raise $10 million by December to transform lives, elevate the student experience, and secure a sustainable future.

Your gift to the JCSU Fund provides urgent and flexible resources to: Provide emergency financial clearance for student. Upgrade campus infrastructure. Modernize information systems. Strengthen operations and sustainability. Now is the moment. Together, we can bridge great promise to enduring excellence. Be a beacon of hope.

Give today: https://commerce.cashnet.com/jcsuadvancment