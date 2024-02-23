JCSU Moves Forward With Donation From Environmental Service Systems

Edgar Ruth, founder and president of Environmental Service Systems, LLC, said that donating $15,000 to the Johnson C. Smith University College of Business and Professional Studies was a “no brainer.”

Ruth, who is also a founding member of the college’s Dean’s Executive Advisory Board (DEAB), presented the check to Dr. Valerie Kinloch, president of JCSU, and Dr. Alphonso O. Ogbuehi, the college’s dean, on Tuesday morning.

“I always wanted to give back to an HBCU,” he said. “The donation we are making is on behalf of my company and board members to show we are here to do anything we can to move the JCSU College of Business and Professional Studies forward.”

His company, founded in 1998, provides janitorial and facilities maintenance services. In his role, Ruth plans, develops, organizes, implements, directs and evaluates the organization’s fiscal function and performance. The success of the company resulted in a certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and several awards, including appearances on Business News USA’s top list of suppliers.

“Commitments like these show that the business community is committed to seeing JCSU thrive,” said Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi started the DEAB in July 2023. The board is made up of senior-level business owners, executives and community leaders who meet quarterly to discuss how the college can strengthen its ties with the business community and ways in which the curriculum can be modified to address the ever-evolving industry of business.

“When Dr. Ogbuehi asked me to serve on the DEAB, I jumped at the opportunity,” said Ruth. “I am excited that Black college students can see business leaders who look like them in a position to give back, not just financially, but also through mentorship.”

Kinloch said that Ruth’s partnership is the perfect example of the community ties she says the University will continue to form during her “New Era of Excellence.”

While the financial gift is important and can change the lives of JCSU students, Kinloch said the expertise that community members like Ruth bring to the table is even more precious.

“Even beyond the financial gift you’ve given, we are thankful for the time you’ve given and your expertise,” she said during the check presentation. “I am very thankful for your gift, but I’m also so thankful for you!”

