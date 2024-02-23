José Gámez Steps Up As Charlotte Dean Of College of Arts + Architecture

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has announced José Gámez as the new dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, effective from July 1. Gámez, who has been serving as interim dean, steps into his new role with a vision to foster growth across disciplines and strengthen community ties within the Charlotte area.

Jennifer Troyer, the university’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, praised Gámez’s multidisciplinary commitment and leadership prowess. “While José’s scholarship is grounded in architecture, he has a deep commitment to the visual and performing arts and their role in the modern research university,” Troyer said. “An experienced leader with a national reputation, he will continue to support the growth of all disciplines within the college while enhancing our community partnerships within the Charlotte region.”

Since joining the College of Arts + Architecture in 2002, Gámez has held several key positions, contributing significantly to its development. His career at UNC Charlotte has spanned roles from assistant professor of architecture to associate dean for research and graduate programs, and several leadership positions within the institution’s architecture school.

Gámez’s professional and research endeavors extend beyond the university. As the second vice president of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, his work focuses on integrating culture with architecture and urbanism, leading to notable design projects featured in international publications.

Reflecting on his appointment, Gámez expressed enthusiasm about building on the college’s foundations laid by predecessors Brook Muller and Ken Lambla. “I truly believe that this unique college, one of only a handful in the country, will play a key role in propelling UNC Charlotte to the forefront of academic excellence,” Gámez stated. “It will be an honor to help our faculty, staff, and students shape what’s next for the College of Arts + Architecture.”

Gámez’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, a Master of Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design from UCLA, equipping him with a robust framework to lead the college into a new era of innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

