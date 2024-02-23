Charlotte Alumnus Goal Is To Bridge Health Gaps In Underserved Communities

By JENNY MATZ

In the bustling landscape of entrepreneurship, where fortunes are made and lost, Demond Martin ’97 stands out as a beacon of change. Hailed as a rock star in the investment world with decades of experience investing in the consumer sector, Martin has also poured his time into philanthropy. He has now embarked on a new journey—one fueled by a passionate commitment to well-being and health equity.

At the helm of WellWithAll, a purpose-led health and wellness brand, Martin has a goal of generating a staggering $300 million over 10 years to bridge health gaps in Black, Brown and underserved communities. But his story is not just about dollars and cents; it’s a testament to resilience, compassion and the transformative power of purpose.

Founded on the principles of inclusive capitalism, WellWithAll transcends mere profit-making endeavors to embody a vision of holistic health and wellness empowerment. Health inequity is disproportionately affecting marginalized communities throughout the country. In the United States, Black Americans face markedly higher mortality rates due to health issues like strokes, diabetes and heart disease compared to white Americans. Black and Brown youth are grappling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation at increasing rates.

For Martin, the visionary force behind WellWithAll, the brand symbolizes a fusion of entrepreneurial spirit and social responsibility.

Within months of launching, the company has already taken strides towards its philanthropic goals, donating $150,000 to organizations in Charlotte, Chicago and Boston, to drive sustainable, community-centered solutions to address health inequities. The brand has garnered support from the likes of notable leaders such as Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Don Cheadle and more.

WellWithAll launched with two product collections, both inspired by the wellness everyone deserves. With heart health disproportionately impacting communities of color, the first collection was Good Numbers — condition specific supplements that support — blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

The second collection Better Daily focused on everyday wellness — aimed to support simple daily commitments to a healthier lifestyle with multivitamins, Vitamins D3 and K2, omega-3 fatty acids and sleep. Future supplements will address gut health, brain health and more.

