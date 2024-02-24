Jessica Lindsey & The Burnt Reeds At Charlotte March 12

March 12, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Rowe Recital Hall

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert featuring Jessica Lindsey with the Burnt Reeds, a quintet of musicians from the Carolinas. The ensemble will perform “Homegrown Melodies,” a concert of newly commissioned works by professional composers from the Carolinas. The program includes compositions by Madison Bush, Amber Ferenz, Elizabeth Kowalski, Jessica Lindsey, Dylan Lloyd, Zach Zubow, and hip hop beats artist Khalif Guiden (Royal City Lif).

Burnt Reeds is a reed quintet established in 2020 composed of professional musicians who hold positions in regional orchestras, colleges/universities, pit orchestras, and in the nonprofit sector. The members of the group are: Dr. Dylan Lloyd (clarinet), Teil Taliesin (oboe), Jack Murray (saxophones), Stephanie Lipka (bassoon) and Dr. Jessica Lindsey (bass clarinet).

“Homegrown Melodies” is presented with funding from the City of Charlotte Arts Infusion Opportunity Fund Grant.

This concert is free for everyone.

MORE >>>