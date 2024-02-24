Sunday, February 25, 2024
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship Now Open To Central Piedmont Students

CStandard

The Norvell Family Fund: Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of Burke County, is now open to students passionate about pursuing an associate degree in fine arts.

Who’s Eligible?

  • Graduates from the Northwest School of the Arts enrolling at Central Piedmont
  • Current students at Central Piedmont focusing on music, visual arts, or theatre

Scholarship Highlights:

  • In Honor of Leadership: Celebrates Dr. Paul J. Koehnke’s 31 years of dedication to Central Piedmont, its students, faculty, and staff.
  • Scholarship Amount: One lucky recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their Fine Arts education.
  • Criteria: Applicants will be evaluated based on academic achievement, financial need, and a demonstrated willingness to learn and pursue higher education.

Application Details:

  • Deadline: Make sure to apply by Mar. 1, 2024.
  • How to Apply: Visit the Community Foundation of Burke County website.
  • Questions? Contact JJ Musgrove, President and CEO, at jmusgrove@cfburkecounty.org or call 828-437-7105.

Why Apply?

  • Support Your Artistic Journey: This scholarship financially supports students who are strongly committed to their artistic disciplines.
  • Honor a Legacy: By applying, you become part of a tradition that values educational leadership and the fine arts at Central Piedmont.

