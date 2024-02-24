Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship Now Open To Central Piedmont Students
The Norvell Family Fund: Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of Burke County, is now open to students passionate about pursuing an associate degree in fine arts.
Who’s Eligible?
- Graduates from the Northwest School of the Arts enrolling at Central Piedmont
- Current students at Central Piedmont focusing on music, visual arts, or theatre
Scholarship Highlights:
- In Honor of Leadership: Celebrates Dr. Paul J. Koehnke’s 31 years of dedication to Central Piedmont, its students, faculty, and staff.
- Scholarship Amount: One lucky recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their Fine Arts education.
- Criteria: Applicants will be evaluated based on academic achievement, financial need, and a demonstrated willingness to learn and pursue higher education.
Application Details:
- Deadline: Make sure to apply by Mar. 1, 2024.
- How to Apply: Visit the Community Foundation of Burke County website.
- Questions? Contact JJ Musgrove, President and CEO, at jmusgrove@cfburkecounty.org or call 828-437-7105.
Why Apply?
- Support Your Artistic Journey: This scholarship financially supports students who are strongly committed to their artistic disciplines.
- Honor a Legacy: By applying, you become part of a tradition that values educational leadership and the fine arts at Central Piedmont.