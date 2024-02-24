Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship Now Open To Central Piedmont Students

The Norvell Family Fund: Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of Burke County, is now open to students passionate about pursuing an associate degree in fine arts.

Who’s Eligible?

Graduates from the Northwest School of the Arts enrolling at Central Piedmont

Current students at Central Piedmont focusing on music, visual arts, or theatre

Scholarship Highlights:

In Honor of Leadership: Celebrates Dr. Paul J. Koehnke’s 31 years of dedication to Central Piedmont, its students, faculty, and staff.

Scholarship Amount: One lucky recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their Fine Arts education.

Criteria: Applicants will be evaluated based on academic achievement, financial need, and a demonstrated willingness to learn and pursue higher education.

Application Details:

Deadline: Make sure to apply by Mar. 1, 2024.

How to Apply: Visit the Community Foundation of Burke County website .

Questions? Contact JJ Musgrove, President and CEO, at jmusgrove@cfburkecounty.org or call 828-437-7105.

Why Apply?

Support Your Artistic Journey: This scholarship financially supports students who are strongly committed to their artistic disciplines.

Honor a Legacy: By applying, you become part of a tradition that values educational leadership and the fine arts at Central Piedmont.

