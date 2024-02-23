Central Piedmont Art Hub Hosts Flash Art Exhibition

The Central Piedmont Community College Art Hub in the Overcash Building is hosting a Flash Art Exhibition, where music meets the canvas. This unique event invites both artists and art enthusiasts to explore the intersection of visual art and music.

Event Essentials:

Date: Fri., March 1, 2024

Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Overcash Building, Art Hub

Why Participate?

Creative Showcase: Display your artwork inspired by song lyrics, albums, or music in general.

All Mediums Welcome: Whether it’s painting, sculpture, digital art, or photography, your medium of choice is celebrated here.

Safe and Respectful Environment: Enjoy a space where artistic expression is valued and respected.

Participant Guidelines:

Theme: “Inspired by song lyrics/albums/music” – let the music guide your artistic expression.

Submission: Artists must submit their artist statements and drop off their physical work at the Art Hub before 10 a.m. on the event day.

Feedback Opportunity: Artists agree to have their work displayed in the Ross Gallery and be open to constructive feedback from peers.

Register now

Make Your Mark: This Flash Art Exhibition is not just an event; it’s a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the powerful connection between music and art. Whether you’re an artist looking to showcase your work or an observer keen to explore new artistic perspectives, this exhibition is for you.

Join us at Central Piedmont for an afternoon of artistic exploration and inspiration. Don’t miss this chance to connect with fellow artists and share your passion for art and music.

