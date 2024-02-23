Central Piedmont Career Showcase Connects To Leading Employers

Are you ready to kickstart your career journey? Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to present an exclusive Career Showcase event to connect you with leading employers across various industries. This is your golden opportunity to secure a paid summer internship and gain invaluable experience to propel your career forward.

Event Highlights:

Open to All Central Piedmont Students: No prior experience needed.

Diverse Industries: Meet employers eager to hire Central Piedmont talent.

Paid Internships: Step into a rewarding opportunity this summer.

Event Details:

Date: Tues., Feb. 27

Time: 2 p.m. 4 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0060

Register Now: Secure your spot

Maximize Your Showcase Experience:

Career Prep: Need a hand getting ready? Career Services is here to help.

Personal Guidance: Book an appointment with a Career Counselor.

with a Career Counselor. Drop-In Support: Visit the new Career Center (Central High 206) for face-to-face advice, Mon. – Fri., 10 a.m.1 p.m.

Your Future Starts Here: Don’t miss this chance to explore internships that can shape your professional path. Whether you’re seeking hands-on experience or eager to network with potential employers, the Career Showcase is where your ambitions meet opportunities.

Brought to you by Central Piedmont Career Services and Workplace Learning.

