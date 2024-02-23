Charlotte Alumnus Shares The Value Of Networking Through Philanthropy

Chris Moxley ’03, Charlotte philanthropist and co-owner of 704 Shop, shares the importance of leveraging volunteer and philanthropic opportunities to network and become a leader in your organization.

Christopher Moxley is a Charlotte native and graduate of UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business. He is the recipient of the Black Alumni Chapter Excellence in Leadership Award and was selected as a Distinguished Young Alumnus by the Belk College of Business.

Recently featured in Forbes Magazine and named as a ‘Top 40 Under 40’ by the Charlotte Business Journal, Chris is a former Division 1 collegiate track and field athlete and career financial services and risk management professional turned full-time entrepreneur and Co-owner of the award-winning Charlotte-based lifestyle brand, 704 Shop.

All are invited to participate in a networking pre-event and Q&A with Chris after the presentation. This inspiring event is free to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

Date: 3/19/2024

Time: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Check-in and Networking: 5:30-6:30 PM

Program: 6:30-7:30 PM

Location:

UNC Charlotte Dubois Center

320 E. 9th Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

(704) 687-8622



Contact Josh Englund , Associate Director of Early Engagement.