Charlotte Welcomes New Associate Provost and Dean of University College

In a significant move to bolster undergraduate education, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has announced Teresa Petty as the new associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of University College, starting July 1. Petty, who is currently the senior associate dean in the Cato College of Education and a professor in the Department of Middle, Secondary, and K-12 Education, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to educational excellence to her new role.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jennifer Troyer praised Petty’s appointment, highlighting her unique qualifications. “Teresa’s expertise in middle and secondary education gives her unique insight into the challenges experienced by our new traditional-aged students,” Troyer said. “This expertise, coupled with her leadership experience and prior work in building relationships with colleagues across colleges, will advance the success of University College and, ultimately, our undergraduate students.”

Petty’s journey at UNC Charlotte began in 2005 as a clinical assistant professor, progressing through roles that showcased her dedication and commitment to education. By 2016, she had become a professor and took on the role of associate dean for the college, overseeing teacher preparation and all undergraduate programs within the Cato College of Education. Her leadership was particularly noted during her tenure as interim dean from January 2020 to January 2022, a period marked by significant challenges including navigating the college through its accreditation process, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the launching of innovative programs like Niner University Elementary.

With research interests that span online teaching and learning to teacher preparation, Petty is at the forefront of efforts to diversify the teacher pipeline through a notable $1.8 million U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant. Her background also includes a stint as a visiting assistant professor at Guilford College and high school mathematics teacher in Randolph County.

Petty, who earned her educational stripes with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in educational computing technologies and supervision from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, followed by an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, expressed her enthusiasm for her new role. “I am passionate about education and learning and am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the dean of University College,” Petty said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues within the college to continue providing excellent resources and initiatives to help our students succeed and thrive at UNC Charlotte.”

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the university continues to adapt and innovate in its approach to undergraduate education, ensuring that students are not only prepared for their future careers but also equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

MORE >>>