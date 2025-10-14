JCSU Pre-Social Work Students’ Commitment To Excellence Is Remarkable

Pre-social work students at Johnson C. Smith University continue to distinguish themselves through academic excellence, ethical leadership and community engagement.

Dr. Judith Crocker-Billingsley, Associate Professor of Social Work at JCSU, says students in the Values and Ethics course have participated in a range of experiences designed to deepen their understanding of professional integrity and social responsibility.

“It is with immense pride and admiration that I highlight the extraordinary accomplishments of pre-social work students in my Values and Ethics class. Their commitment to academic and ethical excellence is truly remarkable!”

In October, the class welcomed Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi, Dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies, who delivered a guest lecture titled “The Ethical Use of AI with Integrity.” His presentation challenged students to consider “how artificial intelligence intersects with ethics and accountability,” a subject with applications in the field of social work.

According to the International Federation of Social Workers, the field is a “practice-based profession and an academic discipline that promotes social change and development, social cohesion, and the empowerment and liberation of people.” Artificial Intelligence (AI), for its part, is increasingly shaping the systems that affect our lives: corporate systems, healthcare systems, education systems, child welfare systems, criminal justice systems, and the systems that support mental health services. For social workers, this may create opportunities and raise questions about the intersections of human behavior, public information, and ethics.

Dr. Ogbuehi praised the students for their energy and commitment to learning. “Their enthusiasm for learning, leadership and community engagement truly reflects the spirit of excellence within the program,” Ogbuehi said. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to visit the Values and Ethics class and to share thoughts around the ethical use of AI — both in the classroom and in social work practice.” Dr. Ogbuehi said he values the thoughtful engagement and critical thinking displayed by the students throughout the discussion.

The students also participated in a Beyond the Classroom Experiential Learning Tour of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, organized by Professor Courtney Harris. The experience provided firsthand insights into the collaborative relationship between social workers and law enforcement professionals, emphasizing advocacy, empathy and ethics in practice.

In addition, according to Dr. Crocker-Billingsley, the Values and Ethics class hosted Harding University High School students and teachers for a campus visit, giving JCSU’s pre-social work majors the opportunity to share their enthusiasm for social work and highlight the university’s commitment to the field.

Social work faculty and staff have invited JCSU President Valerie Kinloch to serve as a guest lecturer in the Values and Ethics class late 2025 — an opportunity that promises to inspire students and expand their horizons. “I know the students are going to be amazed,” Dr. Crocker-Billingsley said.

The social work professor described the class as, “a dynamic and diverse learning community,” comprised of scholar-athletes, military veterans, and musicians from the International Institution of Sound Marching Band and the JCSU Concert Choir. Dr. Crocker-Billingsley, amazed by the fruitful outcomes of the teaching and learning experience so far, said, “It’s just an awesome space to be academically creative.”

Johnson C. Smith University leaders commend these students for their intellectual curiosity, ethical awareness and commitment to community service. Their achievements reflect the mission and values of Johnson C. Smith University — preparing students to lead with purpose and compassion.

