Charlotte MBA Student Kudzai Mtasa Innovates And Makes Connections For Technology Ventures

Throughout the academic year, Kudzai Mtasa applies what he’s learned in Charlotte MBA courses and his global business acumen to guide other students as a graduate assistant with Niner Finances. Meanwhile, this summer he tapped into his expertise to advise two early-stage technology companies, as one of 17 MBA students chosen statewide for an internship with the Small Business and Technology Development Center.

“The technology commercialization internship challenged me to think critically about the intersection of science, strategy and business — and to build commercialization roadmaps that could help turn research into real-world solutions,” said Mtasa, who anticipates graduating in December through the Belk College of Business.

Mtasa focused on two technology ventures: Crown Biome and MIDAS. His main role was to apply an objective commercial lens, backed by quantifiable data. For Crown Biome, he worked on the commercialization plan for a diagnostic tool using oral microbiome analysis to detect early dental implant inflammation. With MIDAS, he evaluated the market potential for a mosquito identification technology developed by researchers at Western Carolina University.

“This experience has taught me that there’s no linear journey through entrepreneurship,” he said. “I gained insights into what it is like being at the forefront of an entrepreneur’s journey before they actually have commercialized their product. In the past, I have joined companies when their product has already been commercialized and they had already hired a number of people.”

Engaging in the process

Unlike his previous career experiences, the entrepreneurial companies he advised were still wading through early details of their development. “We were doing a lot of research and also seeing how best we could make a plan for a real commercialized product that could eventually be scaled,” he recalled.

“I learned how to bridge the gap between science and market, tailoring messages to different stakeholders like clinicians, public health officials and academic collaborators,” he said. “I developed more confidence in areas like customer discovery, financial modeling and storytelling through pitch decks. What I’ve learned from this experience as well is the importance of doing your homework and understanding the market that you’re trying to go into.”

Mtasa drew praise from the companies he supported and from leaders with the SBTDC, said John Ujvari, director of the technology commercialization program.

“Kudzai did a fantastic job mapping out and managing his two client engagements,” Ujvari said. “He was able to deliver actionable insights and recommendations that will assist the clients as they proceed forward on the tech commercialization pathway. Kudzai demonstrated a strong interest in working in a small business entrepreneurial environment. His MBA coursework and prior professional background were also very helpful in assessing his abilities and interests.”

Adding to a global portfolio

When Mtasa came to Charlotte, he brought entrepreneurial and global experiences. “I’m originally from Zimbabwe, where I was raised in a family that emphasized service, discipline and education,” he said. “Along the way, I started developing a passion for strategic thinking, operations and global business environments.”

He moved to the United Kingdom, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Bournemouth University, then worked in London’s innovation and startup space. He joined Zeren, a consultancy supporting private equity-backed ventures in sectors like AI, DeepTech and SaaS, and then worked with Sylvera, where he streamlined recruitment processes, managed systems and improved hiring efficiency as they scaled from about 40 to 130 employees.

“These experiences deepened my interest in building systems that support both innovation and people,” he said. He later returned to Zimbabwe to work with Crowe, where he supported talent strategy and financial due diligence for the firm’s corporate clients.

“Now, as I pursue my MBA at UNC Charlotte, I’ve continued blending my global experiences with my passion for impact and innovation,” he said. He is the relationship management graduate assistant with Niner Finances, helping students build financial literacy, in addition to other engagements in the Charlotte region.

“I have learned that I enjoy working in ambiguity, by structuring research, building insights from scratch and driving clarity,” he said. “I also realized that I’m drawn to roles that combine strategy, impact and innovation.” As he applies what he has learned, he is keeping his eyes open for future consulting or venture strategy roles where he can help bring ideas to life.

Belk College MBA studies have given him practical insights, particularly a financial analysis course, a design thinking and innovation course and an operations course. Specific lessons he drew upon for the internship included customer discovery processes, a solid foundation and standard for creating sophisticated financial models and strategies for operational efficiency.

Early lessons guide the future

Mtasa is driven to innovate and also to make connections. He follows what is going on in African countries as entrepreneurs work to grow investment, and he is always on the lookout for open minds and open hearts.

“I know there are people out there that work hard but don’t have the opportunities that I’ve had, so that serves as an inspiration to me to make an impact within my own professional experience but also for the people at home,” he said.

He first developed his strong work ethic by following the example of his parents. “Something that makes me tick is the ability to be able to wake up and do something and work hard,” he said. “My parents have always told me to give 100% every single day, no matter what you’re doing. That’s how I approach life. At the end of the day, it’s myself versus myself. I’m not competing with anyone else. I need to always be someone that when people meet me, they know that I gave them everything I’ve got. I don’t want, whenever I leave this earth, to have regrets.”

