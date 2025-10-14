Archetype Symposium Explores AI In Architecture At Charlotte Oct. 24

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | 10am to 2:30pm

Storrs

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Ravin School of Architecture launches the Marley P. Carroll, FAIA, Speaker Series with the symposium “Archetype.” “Archetype” will explore the transformation of architectural practice from drawing-centric to AI-driven workflows, convening architects, practitioners, and academics to examine the impact of emerging AI technologies on the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.



The one-day symposium features keynote lectures, discussion panels, hands-on workshops, and student design projects—all focused on the creative, critical, and speculative applications of AI in architecture.

Keynote lectures will be delivered by two internationally recognized professionals and academics working at the intersection of AI and the AEC industry: Andrew Kudless and Rob Otani.



Throughout the day, student workshop exhibits will showcase innovative outcomes, offering a glimpse into emerging ideas from both academic and professional practice.

The SoA’s new Marley P. Carroll, FAIA, Speaker Series honors the legacy of the accomplished architect, who designed many of North Carolina’s iconic buildings, and is funded through the generosity of Richard and Yvonne McCracken.

Symposium Schedule

· 10:00 AM – Opening remarks

· 10:10 AM – Keynote Lecture 1: Andrew Kudless

· 10:50 AM – Keynote Lecture 2: Rob Otani

· 11:30 AM – Break

· 11:45 AM – Conversation / Response with SoA faculty

Andrew Kudless

Rob Otani

Kyle Spence

Nathaniel Elberfeld

Alexandra Waller

Sabri Gokmen

· 12:30 PM – Break

· 12:45 PM – AI Forum / Discussion with local AEC practitioners & Faculty

Evelyn Lee, AIA President

Jefferson Ellinger, Professor of Architecture

Omid Shogli, Assoc. Professor, ETCM

Kyoung Hee Kim, Professor of Architecture

Garrett Herbst, Senior Associate, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Noah Palmer-Licht, Director of VDC, Clancy & Theys

· 1:45 PM – Wrap-up & Exhibition Reception

· 2:30 PM – End

