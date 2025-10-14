Archetype Symposium Explores AI In Architecture At Charlotte Oct. 24
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | 10am to 2:30pm
9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The Ravin School of Architecture launches the Marley P. Carroll, FAIA, Speaker Series with the symposium “Archetype.” “Archetype” will explore the transformation of architectural practice from drawing-centric to AI-driven workflows, convening architects, practitioners, and academics to examine the impact of emerging AI technologies on the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.
The one-day symposium features keynote lectures, discussion panels, hands-on workshops, and student design projects—all focused on the creative, critical, and speculative applications of AI in architecture.
Keynote lectures will be delivered by two internationally recognized professionals and academics working at the intersection of AI and the AEC industry: Andrew Kudless and Rob Otani.
Throughout the day, student workshop exhibits will showcase innovative outcomes, offering a glimpse into emerging ideas from both academic and professional practice.
The SoA’s new Marley P. Carroll, FAIA, Speaker Series honors the legacy of the accomplished architect, who designed many of North Carolina’s iconic buildings, and is funded through the generosity of Richard and Yvonne McCracken.
Symposium Schedule
· 10:00 AM – Opening remarks
· 10:10 AM – Keynote Lecture 1: Andrew Kudless
· 10:50 AM – Keynote Lecture 2: Rob Otani
· 11:30 AM – Break
· 11:45 AM – Conversation / Response with SoA faculty
- Andrew Kudless
- Rob Otani
- Kyle Spence
- Nathaniel Elberfeld
- Alexandra Waller
- Sabri Gokmen
· 12:30 PM – Break
· 12:45 PM – AI Forum / Discussion with local AEC practitioners & Faculty
- Evelyn Lee, AIA President
- Jefferson Ellinger, Professor of Architecture
- Omid Shogli, Assoc. Professor, ETCM
- Kyoung Hee Kim, Professor of Architecture
- Garrett Herbst, Senior Associate, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting
- Noah Palmer-Licht, Director of VDC, Clancy & Theys
· 1:45 PM – Wrap-up & Exhibition Reception
· 2:30 PM – End