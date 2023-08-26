The pews were packed in the Jane M. Smith Memorial Church as Johnson C. Smith University kicked off its inaugural Lyceum Engagement Series with a public address from Dr. Valerie Kinloch, the 15th president of JCSU.

Kinloch shared her strategic vision for the University with the crowd, which was comprised of faculty, staff, alumni, community members and student groups, including the entire IIOS Marching Band and Golden Bulls Football team.

“When I came to Johnson C. Smith University, I came here knowing I could be whatever I wanted to be,” she said. “To see you all here as I return to my undergraduate alma mater, I’m so excited to be your 15th president.”

