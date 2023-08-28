CLASSES CANCELED AUG 29—OPERATIONS SUSPENDED

RE: UNC Chapel Hill

!Alert Carolina! Adverse Conditions – Critical: UNC-Chapel Hill to operate at Condition 2 on Aug. 29. Classes canceled. All non-mandatory operations suspended.

August 28, 2023 – 6:58 pm

Students, Faculty, and Staff:

Due to today’s incident on campus, UNC-Chapel Hill will operate at a Condition 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This means that classes are canceled, and non-mandatory operations are suspended.

More information and details about Condition 2 can be found on the Adverse Weather & Emergency Closing webpage.

This will be in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The University will provide more information tomorrow.

For updates on alerts, visit alertcarolina.unc.edu.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear. All classes & events cancelled for today.

August 28, 2023 – 3:14 pm

!Alert Carolina! Emergency – Update: Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.

August 28, 2023 – 2:24 pm

Emergency: Police report an Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus

August 28, 2023 – 1:03 pm

Police report an Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus

