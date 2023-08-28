CLASSES CANCELED AUG 29—OPERATIONS SUSPENDED
RE: UNC Chapel Hill
!Alert Carolina! Adverse Conditions – Critical: UNC-Chapel Hill to operate at Condition 2 on Aug. 29. Classes canceled. All non-mandatory operations suspended.
August 28, 2023 – 6:58 pm
Students, Faculty, and Staff:
Due to today’s incident on campus, UNC-Chapel Hill will operate at a Condition 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This means that classes are canceled, and non-mandatory operations are suspended.
More information and details about Condition 2 can be found on the Adverse Weather & Emergency Closing webpage.
This will be in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The University will provide more information tomorrow.
For updates on alerts, visit alertcarolina.unc.edu.
!Alert Carolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear. All classes & events cancelled for today.
August 28, 2023 – 3:14 pm
!Alert Carolina! Emergency – Update: Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.
August 28, 2023 – 2:24 pm
Emergency: Police report an Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus
August 28, 2023 – 1:03 pm
Police report an Armed and Dangerous Person On or Near Campus