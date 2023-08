Just six days into the start of the fall semester, a UNC faculty member was killed after being shot by a man whom police believe is a graduate student at the University. No one else was injured.

UNC Police sent a campus-wide alert Monday at 1:04 p.m. notifying people of “an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.” An all-clear message was sent via the University’s Campus Alert system at 4:14 p.m.

MORE >>>